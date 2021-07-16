© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

DOJ Watchdog Says FBI Mishandled Larry Nassar Abuse Investigation Case

Published July 15, 2021 at 10:06 AM PDT

A Department of Justice watchdog accused the Federal Bureau of Investigation of mishandling the investigation against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to what amounts to life in prison for sexual abuse of more than 150 victims, including author and advocate Rachel Denhollander, who joins host Peter O’Dowd to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.