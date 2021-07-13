South Korean Gym Goers Have Fewer Music Options Because Of COVID Rules

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HOW YOU LIKE THAT")

BLACKPINK: (Singing) How you like that?

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. South Korean gymgoers have fewer music options thanks to new COVID regulations. The country is among the most successful in keeping down the pandemic with repeated crackdowns, and Seoul gyms are banned from playing up-tempo music like K-pop hits. The regulations are intended to prevent people from breathing too heavily, which could spread the virus. You must avoid working out at more than 120 beats per minute. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.