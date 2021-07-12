Cat Who Survived The Florida Condo Collapse Is Reunited With His Family

© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Published July 12, 2021 at 3:06 AM PDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Beyond the loss of human life in a building collapse in Florida, there was the loss of pets. A survivor told NPR she agonized over leaving a cat behind. But we can now report one other cat survived, Binx. A searcher found the cat roaming the site. Animal rescue volunteers used flyers and social media posts to find Binx's family. And Taylor Gonzalez has now embraced the cat, saying it's been a very long journey. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.