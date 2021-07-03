U.S. Forces Leave Bagram Airbase In Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military has left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

This effectively means there are only a few hundred U.S. troops left in Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with CNN correspondent Anna Coren in Kabul.

