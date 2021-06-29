© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

New Laws Allowed Formerly Incarcerated People To Vote, But Many Were Unaware They Could

Published June 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM PDT

Millions of formerly incarcerated people across the country were eligible to vote in the 2020 election, thanks to new laws in at least 13 states passed since the previous presidential election.

But a new analysis suggests relatively few of them actually cast a ballot.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nicole Lewis, staff writer with the Marshall Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.