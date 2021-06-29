New Laws Allowed Formerly Incarcerated People To Vote, But Many Were Unaware They Could

Millions of formerly incarcerated people across the country were eligible to vote in the 2020 election, thanks to new laws in at least 13 states passed since the previous presidential election.

But a new analysis suggests relatively few of them actually cast a ballot.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Nicole Lewis, staff writer with the Marshall Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

