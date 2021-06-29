© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments Set To Begin July 15

Published June 28, 2021 at 10:33 AM PDT

American families will begin receiving the first half of the enhanced child tax credit payments on July 15. It expands the existing child tax credit to $3,000 from $2,000 and provides an extra $600 for kids under age 6.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about the start of the expanded child tax credits.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

