Not My Job: We Quiz T-Pain On 'The Phantom Of The Opera'

Published June 26, 2021 at 4:40 AM PDT
T-Pain performs at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on April 4, 2014.

T-Pain — multi-platinum-winning singer, songwriter, producer and rapper — won the first season of The Masked Singer reality TV competition, so we've invited him to play a game called "The Half-Masked Singer." Three questions about the Phantom of the Opera -- star of a novel, some really good movies and an inexplicably popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

