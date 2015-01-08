© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Manhunt Moves To Industrial Town; Details Emerge About Suspects In 'Charlie' Attack

By Bill Chappell
Published January 8, 2015 at 6:24 PM PST
1 of 16  — French riot officers patrol Thursday in Longpont, north of Paris, France. Scattered gunfire and explosions shook France as its frightened yet defiant citizens held a day of mourning for 12 people slain in a Wednesday attack at a satirical Paris magazine.
French riot officers patrol Thursday in Longpont, north of Paris, France. Scattered gunfire and explosions shook France as its frightened yet defiant citizens held a day of mourning for 12 people slain in a Wednesday attack at a satirical Paris magazine.
2 of 16  — As a tribute for the victims of Wednesday's attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off for five minutes at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday. French authorities are searching for two brothers suspected in the attack.
As a tribute for the victims of Wednesday's attack on the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off for five minutes at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday. French authorities are searching for two brothers suspected in the attack.
3 of 16  — A man lights a candle next to a picture of French cartoonist Bernard "Tignous" Verlhac during a rally at Republic Square in Paris on Thursday. The cartoonist was one of 12 people killed in an attack Wednesday on the headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
A man lights a candle next to a picture of French cartoonist Bernard "Tignous" Verlhac during a rally at Republic Square in Paris on Thursday. The cartoonist was one of 12 people killed in an attack Wednesday on the headquarters of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
4 of 16  — French soldiers patrol near the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris.
French soldiers patrol near the Gare du Nord railway station in Paris.
5 of 16  — President Barack Obama signs a book of condolence for those killed in the attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine. Obama visited the Embassy of France in Washington Thursday.
President Barack Obama signs a book of condolence for those killed in the attack on the offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine. Obama visited the Embassy of France in Washington Thursday.
6 of 16  — Authorities conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris. French anti-terrorism police converged on the area after the two suspects were spotted at a gas station in nearby Villers-Cotterets.
Authorities conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris. French anti-terrorism police converged on the area after the two suspects were spotted at a gas station in nearby Villers-Cotterets.
7 of 16  — People gather at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris during a minute of silence for the victims of the attack.
People gather at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris during a minute of silence for the victims of the attack.
8 of 16  — French President Francois Hollande (center) stands with French officials to observe a minute of silence at Paris Prefecture.
French President Francois Hollande (center) stands with French officials to observe a minute of silence at Paris Prefecture.
9 of 16  — People hold signs reading "I am Charlie" during the moment of silence at the Notre Dame Cathedral.
People hold signs reading "I am Charlie" during the moment of silence at the Notre Dame Cathedral.
10 of 16  — A police officer in London walks past a wall covered with sympathy messages at the French Embassy.
A police officer in London walks past a wall covered with sympathy messages at the French Embassy.
11 of 16  — People gather in New York City's Union Square in memory of the victims.
People gather in New York City's Union Square in memory of the victims.
12 of 16  — People hold pens during a vigil in London's Trafalgar Square.
People hold pens during a vigil in London's Trafalgar Square.
13 of 16  — People gather in front of City Hall in Rennes, western France, in a show of respect for those slain Wednesday in an attack on the headquarters of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. At least 12 people were killed, according to police.
People gather in front of City Hall in Rennes, western France, in a show of respect for those slain Wednesday in an attack on the headquarters of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. At least 12 people were killed, according to police.
14 of 16  — People light candles during a vigil at the Place de la Republique in Paris. French President Francois Hollande declared Thursday a day of mourning and asked the French to hold a minute of silence at noon.
People light candles during a vigil at the Place de la Republique in Paris. French President Francois Hollande declared Thursday a day of mourning and asked the French to hold a minute of silence at noon.
15 of 16  — Forensic experts examine a car believed to have been used as an escape vehicle by the assailants. Four of the magazine's founding cartoonists were killed in the attack, according to French news outlets. Eleven other people were injured, four of whom are in critical condition.
Forensic experts examine a car believed to have been used as an escape vehicle by the assailants. Four of the magazine's founding cartoonists were killed in the attack, according to French news outlets. Eleven other people were injured, four of whom are in critical condition.
16 of 16  — An injured person is evacuated outside the office. In 2011, Charlie Hebdo was the target of a firebomb attack after it printed a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad.
An injured person is evacuated outside the office. In 2011, Charlie Hebdo was the target of a firebomb attack after it printed a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad.

Updated 5:45 a.m. ET Friday:

A pair of heavily armed brothers suspected in the deadly storming of a satirical newspaper were cornered inside a printing house near Charles de Gaulle airport on Friday and appear to have taken a hostage, officials told The Associated Press. At least three helicopters hovered above the town of Dammartin-en-Goele the airport. Two runways were closed to arrivals to avoid interfering in the standoff, an airport spokesman said. Schools went into lockdown. Shots were fired as the brothers stole a car in the early morning hours, said a French security official.

Updated 4:20 a.m. ET Friday:

A French security convoy and helicopters are arriving on the scene of an operation to detain two brothers suspected in the deadly storming of a French satirical newspaper that killed 12, according to The Associated Press. The suspects have been on the run since the Wednesday attack in central Paris, and thousands of French security forces have mobilized to find them.

Manhunt Moves To Industrial Town; Details Emerge About Suspects In 'Charlie' Attack

Original Post:

Thursday was a national day of mourning in France, even as an 88,000-strong force provided security and searched for two men suspected of killing 12 people in an attack on a satirical magazine's office.

The two main suspects are brothers Said and Chérif Kouachi, 34 and 32. Police believe they're the gunmen captured on video Wednesday in Paris, where cartoonists, editors and two policemen were ruthlessly killed at the office of Charlie Hebdo.

Police say the Kouachi brothers escaped in a black car that later was abandoned — but was found to contain Said Kouachi's ID card. An arrest bulletin was then sent out, and the authorities asked the public to help locate the men.

The pair reportedly were spotted "at a gas station north of Paris, driving their stolen gray car with a dented front fender," NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports. "They stole food and gasoline before fleeing."

Later today, the brothers were said to have been driving in another area north of Paris.

From France 24:

"Authorities extended France's maximum terror alert from Paris into the northern Picardy region, focusing on several towns that might be possible safe havens for the two suspects, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told reporters.

"French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the possibility of a new attack 'is our main concern.' "

As the manhunt for the Kouachi brothers goes on, France also is mourning those killed Wednesday — and pledging not to be cowed by terrorism. At noon, a moment of silence was observed; tonight, the Eiffel Tower's lights were dimmed.

Investigators believe Said Kouachi traveled to Yemen in 2011 to receive weapons training with al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, NPR's Dina Temple-Raston reports, citing U.S. officials who've been briefed on the case.

Such training would fit with the expertise the gunmen showed in executing Wednesday's attack.

The officials also told Temple-Raston:

  • A website associated with AQAP had called for the assassination of the editor of Charlie Hebdo, which previously had come under threats and a firebomb attack in 2011. The gunmen called the editor by name; he was the first to die Wednesday.

  • The authorities hope to determine whether AQAP might have played a direct role or if it possibly inspired the attack.

  • Investigators are working to determine whether Said and Chérif Kouachi visited Syria in 2014 — and to learn whether they have any ties to French citizen David Drugeon, identified as a bomb-maker for Khorasan Group, an al-Qaida offshoot group in Syria.

  • The Kouachi brothers have been on both the U.S. no-fly list and a central U.S. database of people who pose a known or potential terrorist threat for years.

    • For a look at what NPR and other agencies have been reporting about the two main suspects, see our post from earlier today.

    The murderous attack on an irreverent magazine has shocked many in France — but in the wake of the violence, thousands have been showing their defiance and insisting on freedoms of speech and the press.

    Cartoonists, journalists and media organizations have been showing their support for Charlie Hebdo, and the magazine is now poised to print 1 million issues next week. French publishers and Google each are donating nearly $300,000 to the magazine.

    At NPR, our writers are looking at "The Evolution Of Extremist Threats" and asking, Will Future Satirists Laugh In The Face Of Violence?

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR Top Stories
    Bill Chappell
    Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
    See stories by Bill Chappell