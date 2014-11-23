Ugly Christmas Tree Will Be Replaced In Pennsylvania Town
The people of Reading, Pa., didn't have the same compassion that Charlie Brown had.
A 50-foot spruce tree — called "nasty," "pathetic" and "ugly" — will be replaced with a prettier pine.
As the AP reports, the tree was put up by the city in a public space and the complaints started immediately. The tree was missing tons of branches and it had unseemly shape.
The AP explains:
"Now a group led by the city council president is raising money to buy and decorate a more impressive replacement. The current tree is topped with a lighted pretzel, a nod to the area's many bakeries.
"The puny pine was a last-minute stand-in taken from a city park. The city had planned to get its tree from a farm, but the owner wouldn't let the crews drive on the wet ground when they went to pick it up.
"Officials are hoping to have a do-over tree lighting ceremony next weekend."
One resident told WFMZ-TV that not even a squirrel looking for a home would pick that tree.
We'll leave you with WFMZ-TV's report:
And a lesson from Charlie Brown:
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.