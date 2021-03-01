Seven San Jacinto Homes Converted Into Illegal Pot Growing Operation

Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators identified seven San Jacinto homes over the weekend that were taken over by illegal marijuana growing operations.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

According to Inland News Today, the discovery was part of a long-term Sheriff’s investigation. Search warrants linked the homes to a local drug-trafficking operation and resulted in the arrest of ten suspects from the Hemet-San Jacinto area.

Officers seized 8,736 marijuana plants, 700 pounds of processed marijuana and $64,000 in cash from the homes.

The electrical meters at the residences had also been bypassed to steal over $100,000 in electricity from Southern California Edison.