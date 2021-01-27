Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson Set to Give First State of City Address

Newly elected Riverside City Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson will give her first State of the City address virtually on January 28.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

She is expected to review both the city’s accomplishments in 2020 and take a look ahead at the top issues facing the community in 2021.

According to a press release, the mayor will also announce the winner of the diversity and inclusion award, named after UC Riverside Professor Emeritus Dr. Carlos Cortés, and the Greater Riverside Chamber of Commerce will announce the winners of the Keep Riverside Clean and Beautiful campaign.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and can be viewed online at WatchRiverside.com, or on the city’s Facebook page. It will also be televised on Spectrum’s Channel 3, Frontier’s Channel 21 and AT&T’s Channel 99.