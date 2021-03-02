Red Tier is in Sight for San Bernardino County and Food and Ag Workers Become Vaccine Eligible

San Bernardino County could advance into the red tier of the state's re-opening blueprint as soon as Wednesday, March 10. Director of Public Health Corwin Porter said, that while the county is rapidly approaching a total of 300,00 coronavirus cases, infection rates are slowing.

“Some of the key things that will change is that retail will be expanded, we will see restaurants being able to allow indoor dining [and] we’ll see gyms for the first time, in seems like foreve, have some capacity to open inside with modifications," said Porter.

Meantime, San Bernardino County is expanding vaccine eligibility to food and agriculture workers.

County CEO Leonard Hernandez said an equity focused team is working on getting vaccine information to diverse neighborhoods through town halls and trusted leaders. This includes a partnership with the civic organization Congregations Organized for Prophetic Engagement to identify a number of local African American churches as future vaccination sites.

To learn more about vaccination opportunities visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine.