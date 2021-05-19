5/19 KVCR Midday News: Hemet Shooting, Cable-Internet Discount for Low-Income Families, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Five people were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting that broke out after an argument in a Hemet neighborhood. California has decided to not yet follow the CDC’s updated mask guidance for vaccinated people, to allow more time for people to adapt. March Air Reserve Base is in the running as a main operating base for the KC-46A Pegasus air refueling tankers. Low-income families could pay a lot less for their cable-internet service under the FCC’s broadband subsidy, which is part of a COVID-19 relief package. Information at GetEmergencyBroadband.org