2/24/21 - Karen Zirkle Discusses Getting People Vaccinated

Today on Inland Edition, KVCR's Lillian Vasquez speaks with Karen Zirkle, Assistant Vice President of Business Development at Redlands Community Hospital, to find out how they are working with local entities and the public to get people vaccinated.

To learn more about Redlands Community Hospital, visit redlandshospital.org

For information on vaccination sites and when you can get yours, here are the websites and phone numbers:

In San Bernardino County, visit sbcovid19.com or call 909-387-3911

In Riverside County, visit rivcoph.org or call 211