2/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Cruise Ship Evacuated Due to Coronavirus, State of the State, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The number of U.S. citizens brought to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California because of coronavirus has doubled.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver this year’s State of the State on Wednesday.
- The California Legislature is expected to issue a formal apology this week for the state’s history of mistreatment toward Japanese Americans.
- Firefighters stop Moreno Valley garage fire.