2/18 Empire KVCR Midday News: Cruise Ship Evacuated Due to Coronavirus, State of the State, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

The number of U.S. citizens brought to Travis Air Force Base in Northern California because of coronavirus has doubled. California Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver this year’s State of the State on Wednesday. The California Legislature is expected to issue a formal apology this week for the state’s history of mistreatment toward Japanese Americans. Firefighters stop Moreno Valley garage fire.