1/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Uber Fares, California Organic Farms, Corona Plane Crash, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Uber is testing a new feature that allows some California drivers to set their own fares.
- California has more than twice as many certified organic farms than any other state, but the rate at which farms are transitioning to organic is slowing.
- Four people were killed in a plane crash at Corona Municipal Airport.
- A California man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a scheme to cash more than $447,000 in stolen refund checks.