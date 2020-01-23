1/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Uber Fares, California Organic Farms, Corona Plane Crash, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Uber is testing a new feature that allows some California drivers to set their own fares. California has more than twice as many certified organic farms than any other state, but the rate at which farms are transitioning to organic is slowing. Four people were killed in a plane crash at Corona Municipal Airport. A California man was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a scheme to cash more than $447,000 in stolen refund checks.