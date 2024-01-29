© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redlands removing fruit to combat invasive fruit fly

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published January 29, 2024 at 5:56 PM PST
Quarantine sign at Prospect Park in Redlands.
Madison Aument
Quarantine sign at Prospect Park in Redlands.

An invasive fruit fly has taken hold in Redlands. Now fruit is being removed from more than 2000 homes across the city.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture, or CDFA, began removing fruit on Monday.

The oriental fruit fly is an invasive species that lays eggs in fruit like citrus and avocados. Those eggs turn into maggots and render the fruit inedible.

“They are carried…usually either by travelers who bring products back with them on their travels. And those products are harboring fruit flies, or by the shipment of products from overseas," said Steve Lyle, a spokesman for the CDFA.

The flies could cause billions of dollars in losses if they move to commercial farms. Lyle says they use some pesticides, but the best way to get rid of the flies is to remove the fruit so they can’t breed.
News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument