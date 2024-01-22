Temecula Valley School Board President to face recall

A controversial school board president in Temecula will face a recall election this spring. A group opposed to his conservative agenda collected enough signatures to force a vote.

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters announced that it's certified more than the minimum number of signatures required for a recall vote of school Board President Joseph Komrosky.

A PAC called One Temecula Valley is behind the effort.

Julie Geary, who’s with the PAC, wants to remove Komrosky for injecting his conservative Christian ideology into school board decisions.

“To ensure that our elected leaders are focused on students and quality public education, and not national political agendas," said Geary.

Komrosky has pushed policies to ban critical race theory and force schools to notify parents if their child is transgender.

In response to the recall, Komrosky said in an email, “I have done exactly what I was elected to do.”

The Temecula Valley Unified School District now has two weeks to set a date for the special election.