The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/2 KVCR Midday News: Loans Forgiven for Art Institute Students, Mental Health Awareness Month, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:48 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health will be hosting fairs that spotlight mental health and wellness.

2. Biden forgives more than $6 billion in loans for 317,000 Art Institute students due to the school’s misleading information.

3. A hiker is recovering after being rescued on the Skyline Trail in Palm Springs.

4. Former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is suing Quiet on Set makers for defamation.

5. Metro train collides with bus in Downtown LA, injuring more than 50.
