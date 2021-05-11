KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/11 KVCR Midday News: Hemet Attorneys Accused of Living Trust Scam, Stimulus Check Plan, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Two Hemet attorneys are under arrest accused of multiple felonies in an alleged living trust scam.
- In Riverside, police on a homeless outreach team shot a homeless man who pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.
- Millions of Californians will receive stimulus checks under a plan unveiled by Governor Newsom.
- Ex-Cal State San Marcos dean is under criminal investigation after racking up tens of thousands of dollars in improper travel billings.