5/4 KVCR Midday News: Interest in COVID Vaccines Down, Positive Outlook for IE Economy, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Inland News Today reports that interest in COVID-19 vaccines is fading, but clinics are now offering free, walk-up vaccinations.
- The monthly Purchasing Manager’s Index painted a positive outlook for the Inland Empire’s economy.
- Riverside County reminds hundreds of business owners and residents that they could be owed property tax refunds.
- This week marks Wildfire Preparedness Week- wildfires burned more than 4 million acres in California last year.