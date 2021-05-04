© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/4 KVCR Midday News: Interest in COVID Vaccines Down, Positive Outlook for IE Economy, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Inland News Today reports that interest in COVID-19 vaccines is fading, but clinics are now offering free, walk-up vaccinations.
  2. The monthly Purchasing Manager’s Index painted a positive outlook for the Inland Empire’s economy.
  3. Riverside County reminds hundreds of business owners and residents that they could be owed property tax refunds.
  4. This week marks Wildfire Preparedness Week- wildfires burned more than 4 million acres in California last year.

