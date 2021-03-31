KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/31 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Recognized for Graduate Programs, Riverside City Hall Reopens, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County health officials say the latest COVID-19 numbers are looking good and on track to put the county in the orange re-opening tier, but there are concerns about a fourth wave.
- Cal State San Bernardino received recognition for several of its graduate programs in U.S. News and World Report’s latest school rankings.
- Riverside City Hall reopens to the public today for limited-contact services in multiple offices.
- Santa Ana winds linger in Riverside County, heightening fire concerns.