The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/31 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB Recognized for Graduate Programs, Riverside City Hall Reopens, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 31, 2021 at 11:28 AM PDT
midday_news_-_csusb_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County health officials say the latest COVID-19 numbers are looking good and on track to put the county in the orange re-opening tier, but there are concerns about a fourth wave.
  2. Cal State San Bernardino received recognition for several of its graduate programs in U.S. News and World Report’s latest school rankings.
  3. Riverside City Hall reopens to the public today for limited-contact services in multiple offices.
  4. Santa Ana winds linger in Riverside County, heightening fire concerns.

