3/25 KVCR Midday News: Candlelight Vigil for COVID-19 Victims, Beaumont Credit Card Scam, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.A candlelight vigil honoring and remembering victims of the coronavirus pandemic has been organized by District 47 Assembly member Eloise Gomez Reyes. The vigil is scheduled for Friday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m., virtually on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AsmReyes

2. A credit card scam that involves lifting people’s personal account information to make fraudulent purchases is under investigation in Beaumont.

3. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the Inland Empire is up and is at its highest amount since November 2019.

4. Governor Newsom named his pick to be California’s next Attorney General- East Bay Assemblyman Rob Bonta.

5. After 100 years, the California condor could return to the northwest.