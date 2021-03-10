© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/10 KVCR Midday News: CA COVID Update, Reducing Wasted Vaccine Doses, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. California Groups work to reduce wasted vaccine doses.
  2. Governor Newsom delivered his State of the State Address yesterday, claiming that California has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in nation and that we have the most robust vaccination program in the country.
  3. Three of the five largest counties in California could reopen as early as this weekend for indoor dining, movie theaters, and gyms.

