3/10 KVCR Midday News: CA COVID Update, Reducing Wasted Vaccine Doses, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California Groups work to reduce wasted vaccine doses.
- Governor Newsom delivered his State of the State Address yesterday, claiming that California has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in nation and that we have the most robust vaccination program in the country.
- Three of the five largest counties in California could reopen as early as this weekend for indoor dining, movie theaters, and gyms.