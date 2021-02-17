© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/17 KVCR Midday News: ONT Sees Cargo Gain, Cancel Culture Discrimination, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 17, 2021 at 11:39 AM PST
midday_news_ont.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Ontario International Airport sees double-digit cargo gain while passenger volume still down.
  2. The Family Service Association, a Moreno Valley non-profit, received a $120,000 grant and will use the money to address COVID-19 disparities.
  3. State Senator Melissa Melendez introduced two bills aimed at protecting Californians against “cancel culture discrimination”.
  4. Governor Newsom says some areas of the state could soon begin easing safety restrictions as coronavirus cases decline.

