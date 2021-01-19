© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/19 KVCR Midday News: Vaccines Administered at Redlands Assisted Living Site and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM PST
midday_report-_desert_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. An assisted living site in Redlands administered 145 coronavirus vaccines on Friday.
  2. Tickets to Palm Springs’ 21st Annual Modernism Week are now available online, including both in-person events and online programming.
  3. California health officials are asking health care providers to suspend use of one coronavirus vaccine batch because of a possible allergic reaction.
  4. Santa Ana winds bring increased fire risk in Riverside County, which could prompt Public Safety Power Shutoffs to prevent downed lines from sparking wildfires.

Tags

Local NewsvirusHealth newsvirus newsLocal news