Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

12/15 KVCR Midday News: ICU Bed Capacity Drops to 0%, Recycling Christmas Trees, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 15, 2020 at 11:46 AM PST
midday_report-palm_tree_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. ICU bed capacity in Riverside County dropped to 0% amid COVID-19 surge.
2. Riverside County is due to receive over 14,000 COVID Pfizer vaccine doses.
3. California’s presidential electors cast all of the state’s electoral college votes for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this Monday.
4. Recycling Christmas trees ensures they are turned into nutrient rich mulch to enhance soil.
5. The Riverside Police Department is enforcing safe driving this holiday season with its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

