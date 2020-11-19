© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/19 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Astronaut, Klamath River Dam Demolition, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 19, 2020 at 11:35 AM PST
midday_report-palm_tree_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A SpaceX rocket carrying an astronaut who grew up in the Inland Empire has arrived at the International Space Station.
2. San Bernardino County plans to sue Governor Newsom over coronavirus restrictions.
3. A new agreement paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history to try to save salmon that have dwindled in recent years.

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news