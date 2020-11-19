11/19 KVCR Midday News: Inland Empire Astronaut, Klamath River Dam Demolition, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A SpaceX rocket carrying an astronaut who grew up in the Inland Empire has arrived at the International Space Station.

2. San Bernardino County plans to sue Governor Newsom over coronavirus restrictions.

3. A new agreement paves the way for the largest dam demolition in U.S. history to try to save salmon that have dwindled in recent years.