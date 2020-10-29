© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

10/29 KVCR Midday News: LifeStream Blood Drive Today, Dealing with Anxiety In 2020, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 29, 2020 at 11:46 AM PDT
Untitled-11.png

  

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A 69-year-old man who suffers from heart issues and diabetes was reported missing from Riverside, but has now been located.
  2. LifeStream Blood Bank hosts mobile blood drive in Palm Springs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct 29 at Signature Flight Support.
  3. People are rising to the challenge for Halloween trick-or-treating, using creative methods to celebrate in fun and safe ways.
  4. California restaurants want state and county officials to refund more than $100 million in fees for liquor and health permits that they were charged while their businesses were closed.
  5. Anxiety is high this year, with people grappling with the coronavirus, wildfires, social unrest, and the election. A poll from the American Psychological Association finds about 70-percent of adults say the 2020 presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life.
  6. Riverside County reports a drop in total coronavirus hospitalizations.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news