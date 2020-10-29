KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
10/29 KVCR Midday News: LifeStream Blood Drive Today, Dealing with Anxiety In 2020, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A 69-year-old man who suffers from heart issues and diabetes was reported missing from Riverside, but has now been located.
- LifeStream Blood Bank hosts mobile blood drive in Palm Springs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct 29 at Signature Flight Support.
- People are rising to the challenge for Halloween trick-or-treating, using creative methods to celebrate in fun and safe ways.
- California restaurants want state and county officials to refund more than $100 million in fees for liquor and health permits that they were charged while their businesses were closed.
- Anxiety is high this year, with people grappling with the coronavirus, wildfires, social unrest, and the election. A poll from the American Psychological Association finds about 70-percent of adults say the 2020 presidential election is a significant source of stress in their life.
- Riverside County reports a drop in total coronavirus hospitalizations.