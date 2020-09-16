KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Delay in Homeless Housing Program, Affordable Housing & Climate Change
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Affordable housing is not only an essential solution for fighting wildfires, but for addressing climate change.
- A $1.2 billion program aimed at building housing for homeless people has been plagued by delays and soaring costs.