© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Delay in Homeless Housing Program, Affordable Housing & Climate Change

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM PDT
MD12.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Affordable housing is not only an essential solution for fighting wildfires, but for addressing climate change.
  2. A $1.2 billion program aimed at building housing for homeless people has been plagued by delays and soaring costs.

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news