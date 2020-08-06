KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Festival of Lights Still On, San Manuel Pow Wow Cancelled, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The “Festival of Lights” in Riverside will go ahead as planned during the Christmas season, but with limited city funding.
- Youth sports are allowed to resume in Riverside County amid Coronavirus protocols.
- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians made the decision to cancel California’s largest pow wow which was planned for October.
- New research shows that atmospheric rivers and snow droughts could become more common.