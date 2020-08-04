KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Apple Fire Update, LA COVID Surge and Protests, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Apple Fire, which started Friday afternoon near Cherry Valley, is continuing to spread with 26,850 acres burned.
- Health officials advised San Gorgonio Pass residents to avoid outdoor activity to minimize spoke exposure and ash from the Apple Fire.
- Cases of COVID-19 in LA have surged since June and many suggest that the Black Lives Matter protests are to blame for the increase.