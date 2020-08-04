© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/4 Empire KVCR Midday News: Apple Fire Update, LA COVID Surge and Protests, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 4, 2020 at 11:36 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Apple Fire, which started Friday afternoon near Cherry Valley, is continuing to spread with 26,850 acres burned.
  2. Health officials advised San Gorgonio Pass residents to avoid outdoor activity to minimize spoke exposure and ash from the Apple Fire.
  3. Cases of COVID-19 in LA have surged since June and many suggest that the Black Lives Matter protests are to blame for the increase.

