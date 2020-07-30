KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Advance Bills Spurred By Virus, Tax Increase, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Some state lawmakers want to raise taxes on the wealthiest Californians to boost funding for schools and unemployment benefits.
- Governor Newsom announced a broad plan to help prevent future water challenges.
- California lawmakers advance three bills spurred by the coronavirus.
- Some California schools want waivers to allow classroom instruction despite the coronavirus.