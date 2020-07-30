© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/30 Empire KVCR Midday News: Lawmakers Advance Bills Spurred By Virus, Tax Increase, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 30, 2020 at 11:25 AM PDT
MD12_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Some state lawmakers want to raise taxes on the wealthiest Californians to boost funding for schools and unemployment benefits.
  2. Governor Newsom announced a broad plan to help prevent future water challenges.
  3. California lawmakers advance three bills spurred by the coronavirus.
  4. Some California schools want waivers to allow classroom instruction despite the coronavirus.

