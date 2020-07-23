© 2021 91.9 KVCR

7/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Banning Fire Destroys Business, False Claims About Masks, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A fire in Banning that burned for nearly three hours destroyed a business before being extinguished.
  2. The FBI confirms investigation into men’s rights lawyer who was found dead in the San Bernardino mountains.
  3. False and misleading claims on Facebook say that wearing a mask can be harmful to one’s health.
  4. People of color are leading the charge to protect 30% of California’s public land and oceans by 2030.

