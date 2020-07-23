KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/23 Empire KVCR Midday News: Banning Fire Destroys Business, False Claims About Masks, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A fire in Banning that burned for nearly three hours destroyed a business before being extinguished.
- The FBI confirms investigation into men’s rights lawyer who was found dead in the San Bernardino mountains.
- False and misleading claims on Facebook say that wearing a mask can be harmful to one’s health.
- People of color are leading the charge to protect 30% of California’s public land and oceans by 2030.