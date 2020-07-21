KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Easton Fire, Outdoor Barber Shops, MLB Fan Cutouts, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County reports 1,288 coronavirus cases over the weekend.
- Easton fire in Highland holds at 50 acres and is 30% contained.
- Governor Newsom is now allowing barber shops and nail salons to move their services outside during the pandemic.
- Los Angeles police have released the body camera video that shows a man hitting an officer in the face in what authorities say prompted his arrest.
- Governor Newsom laid out strict criteria for reopening schools that make it unlikely the majority of California’s students will have classroom instruction in the fall.
- Major League Baseball teams are trying to find ways to remain engaged with fans during a season without spectators- one popular plan being fan likenesses on cutouts that will be places in seats at ballparks.