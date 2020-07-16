KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/16 Empire KVCR Midday News: Rite Aid Drive-Thru Testing, Camping During COVID, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity with nearly 100 new drive-thru testing sites today across California, including more than a dozen in Riverside County.
- Many Californians have been participating in outdoor activities during the pandemic, which is considered low-risk if precautions are taken.