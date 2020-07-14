KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
7/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Again Orders Closures, U.S. to Send Rover to Mars, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Nearly 1,000 more COVID-19 cases are added to Riverside County’s patient count.
- California is again ordering sweeping closures of non-essential businesses statewide as the coronavirus continues to spread.
- California hospital group Sutter Health is trying to delay a major settlement payment it’s supposed to make for violating antitrust practices.
- The U.S., China, and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars starting this week, to seek signs of ancient microscopic life.