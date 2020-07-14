© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/14 Empire KVCR Midday News: CA Again Orders Closures, U.S. to Send Rover to Mars, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM PDT
MD5.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Nearly 1,000 more COVID-19 cases are added to Riverside County’s patient count.
  2. California is again ordering sweeping closures of non-essential businesses statewide as the coronavirus continues to spread.
  3. California hospital group Sutter Health is trying to delay a major settlement payment it’s supposed to make for violating antitrust practices.
  4. The U.S., China, and the United Arab Emirates are sending spacecraft to Mars starting this week, to seek signs of ancient microscopic life.  

Tags

Local NewsLocal newsvirusHealth newsvirus news