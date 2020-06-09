© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

6/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Nonprofit Assistance Fund, Chino PD Virtual Forum, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM PDT
MD14.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County supervisor seeks fund to aid nonprofits impacted by public health shutdowns.
  2. A wildfire west of Lake Mathews is now 80% contained.
  3. The Chino Police Department and leaders from community and faith-based organizations are hosting a virtual forum on police and community relations.
  4. Some county health leaders are asking people who’ve attended demonstrations against police violence recently to get a coronavirus test.

