6/9 Empire KVCR Midday News: Nonprofit Assistance Fund, Chino PD Virtual Forum, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County supervisor seeks fund to aid nonprofits impacted by public health shutdowns.
- A wildfire west of Lake Mathews is now 80% contained.
- The Chino Police Department and leaders from community and faith-based organizations are hosting a virtual forum on police and community relations.
- Some county health leaders are asking people who’ve attended demonstrations against police violence recently to get a coronavirus test.