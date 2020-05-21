© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside Cancels 4th of July Celebrations, CA ParkScore, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 21, 2020 at 12:10 PM PDT
MD7.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside cancels traditional Fourth of July celebrations to discourage crowding and conserve funds.
  2. A bill proposed by State Assemblymember James Ramos that would reduce rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls moves one step closer to state law.
  3. Sixteen California cities made it onto the top 100 list in terms of how easy it is to access a park within ten minutes.
  4. Some California lawmakers are looking to expand workers’ compensation benefits for frontline workers.

Tags

Local NewsvirusHealth newsvirus newsLocal news