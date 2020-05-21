KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/21 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riverside Cancels 4th of July Celebrations, CA ParkScore, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside cancels traditional Fourth of July celebrations to discourage crowding and conserve funds.
- A bill proposed by State Assemblymember James Ramos that would reduce rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls moves one step closer to state law.
- Sixteen California cities made it onto the top 100 list in terms of how easy it is to access a park within ten minutes.
- Some California lawmakers are looking to expand workers’ compensation benefits for frontline workers.