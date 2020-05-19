KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: IE Nonprofit Growth, Pro Sports to Resume Without Fans, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Out of 2.1 million residents in San Bernardino County, almost 40,000 have been tested for coronavirus and the county now has 3,593 confirmed cases.
- Researchers at UCR say COVID-19 could reverse the Inland Empire’s decade of growth in nonprofits.
- Governor Newsom says the state could begin allowing professional sports to resume as soon as next month, without the fans.
- California is easing restrictions on counties, allowing some restaurants and retailers to re-open.