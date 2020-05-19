© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/19 Empire KVCR Midday News: IE Nonprofit Growth, Pro Sports to Resume Without Fans, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM PDT
MD4.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Out of 2.1 million residents in San Bernardino County, almost 40,000 have been tested for coronavirus and the county now has 3,593 confirmed cases.
  2. Researchers at UCR say COVID-19 could reverse the Inland Empire’s decade of growth in nonprofits.
  3. Governor Newsom says the state could begin allowing professional sports to resume as soon as next month, without the fans.
  4. California is easing restrictions on counties, allowing some restaurants and retailers to re-open.

