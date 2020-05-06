KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
5/6 Empire KVCR Midday News: Riv County Defers Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County supervisors defer action on lifting coronavirus restrictions.
- Governor Newsom says small businesses allowed to reopen Friday will have to make many modifications.
- Restaurants in Yuba and Sutter counties have been given the OK to open dining rooms for sit down meals.
- Alleged labor law violations by Uber and Lyft have prompted the state to file a lawsuit against the companies.