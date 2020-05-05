© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

5/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Reopening Businesses, Contact Tracer Training, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 5, 2020 at 11:36 AM PDT
MD5.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside City Council address post-virus recovery and ongoing restrictions.
  2. The Palm Springs International ShortFest will be held virtually this year.
  3. Governor Newsom says some businesses will be allowed to reopen as soon as Friday.
  4. UCLA and UCSF are beginning programs to train thousands of government workers as contact tracers.
  5. Laguna Beach and San Clemente are reopening their beaches for active recreation after submitting plans that adhere to the stay-at-home order.

