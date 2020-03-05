KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
3/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Norco Blaze 50% Contained, Masks Released for COVID-19, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Blaze in Santa Ana River bottom near Norco is 50% contained.
- Both supporters and opponents of Proposition 13 expect the results of the election will tighten as more votes are counted.
- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to finish second in California’s primary behind Bernie Sanders, but won big in other Super Tuesday states.
- Twenty-one million masks are being released to Californians to slow the spread of COVID-19.