The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

3/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Norco Blaze 50% Contained, Masks Released for COVID-19, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 5, 2020 at 11:48 AM PST
MD14.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Blaze in Santa Ana River bottom near Norco is 50% contained.
  2. Both supporters and opponents of Proposition 13 expect the results of the election will tighten as more votes are counted.
  3. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is projected to finish second in California’s primary behind Bernie Sanders, but won big in other Super Tuesday states.
  4. Twenty-one million masks are being released to Californians to slow the spread of COVID-19.

