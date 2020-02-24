KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
2/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Rocket Death, Public Charge Rule, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Corona man accused of chasing down and killing boys in crash was arraigned.
- Police have identified a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend who are suspected of killing three of her roommates.
- Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash.
- The public change rule that affects people applying for permanent residency through a family member went into effect today.
- A man accused of transporting cocaine and fentanyl must stand trial.