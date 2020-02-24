© 2021 91.9 KVCR

2/24 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Rocket Death, Public Charge Rule, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1.  Corona man accused of chasing down and killing boys in crash was arraigned.
  2. Police have identified a 20-year-old woman and her boyfriend who are suspected of killing three of her roommates.
  3. Skeptic of world being round dies in California rocket crash.
  4. The public change rule that affects people applying for permanent residency through a family member went into effect today.
  5. A man accused of transporting cocaine and fentanyl must stand trial.

