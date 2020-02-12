© 2021 91.9 KVCR

2/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: Food Delivery Apps, Quarantine Lifted for Wuhan Evacuees, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published February 12, 2020 at 11:10 AM PST
MD1.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A California legislator now has a new bill designed to protect restaurants from food delivery apps.
  2. A 14-day quarantine was lifted for a group of American evacuees from Wuhan, China confined to March Air Reserve in Riverside.
  3. Forecasters suspect a faulty sensor recorded a gust of 209 mph on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe, which would have been a new state wind record if accurate.
  4. Three people died and two others were detained after crossing the border from Mexico illegally and getting lost in frigid weather.

