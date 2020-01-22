KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
1/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: Russia in the Middle East, Ontario Airport Growth
- George Mason University Professor Mark Katz visited the Inland World Affairs Council last week to talk about Russia’s role in the Middle East.
- Ontario Airport welcomed 5.5 million passengers in 2019, making it the fastest growing airport in the U.S.