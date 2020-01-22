© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

1/22 Empire KVCR Midday News: Russia in the Middle East, Ontario Airport Growth

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 22, 2020 at 7:26 AM PST
state_news1_2.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. George Mason University Professor Mark Katz visited the Inland World Affairs Council last week to talk about Russia’s role in the Middle East.
  2. Ontario Airport welcomed 5.5 million passengers in 2019, making it the fastest growing airport in the U.S.

