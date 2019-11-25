KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Financial Outlook, Homeless Shelters, Gas Prices, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- The Legislative Analyst’s Office offers good news on California’s financial situation.
- Survivors fear smaller payouts from PG&E with each fire.
- Survey reveals Californians support more homeless shelters.
- Riverside County gas prices are dropping.
- High winds are expected ahead of approaching storm.