© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/25 Empire KVCR Midday News: California Financial Outlook, Homeless Shelters, Gas Prices, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 25, 2019 at 12:14 PM PST
state_news1_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. The Legislative Analyst’s Office offers good news on California’s financial situation.
  2. Survivors fear smaller payouts from PG&E with each fire.
  3. Survey reveals Californians support more homeless shelters.
  4. Riverside County gas prices are dropping.
  5. High winds are expected ahead of approaching storm.

Local News