The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Climate Change Effect on Endangered Species, E-Cig Ban, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 20, 2019 at 1:25 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Federal agencies downplay effect of climate change on endangered species.
  2. PG&E plan to shut off power again to large areas of Northern California.
  3. California will issue no new fracking permits for oil companies.
  4. The American Medical Association calls for an immediate ban on all e-cigarettes and vaping devices.

