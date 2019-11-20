KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Climate Change Effect on Endangered Species, E-Cig Ban, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Federal agencies downplay effect of climate change on endangered species.
- PG&E plan to shut off power again to large areas of Northern California.
- California will issue no new fracking permits for oil companies.
- The American Medical Association calls for an immediate ban on all e-cigarettes and vaping devices.