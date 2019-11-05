KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
11/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Oil Drilling, Facebook False Ads, Dialysis Billing Costs, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- President Donald Trump blames recent wildfires on the state’s lack of forest management.
- More than a million acres of federal land could be opened to oil drilling and fracking in Central California and the Central Coast.
- San Francisco man running for California governor to protest Facebook’s decision to allow political candidates to run false ads on its platform.
- A federal lawsuit has been filed over a California law that aims to prevent increase billing costs at dialysis clinics.