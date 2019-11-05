© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/5 Empire KVCR Midday News: Oil Drilling, Facebook False Ads, Dialysis Billing Costs, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 5, 2019 at 12:13 PM PST


Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. President Donald Trump blames recent wildfires on the state’s lack of forest management.
  2. More than a million acres of federal land could be opened to oil drilling and fracking in Central California and the Central Coast.
  3. San Francisco man running for California governor to protest Facebook’s decision to allow political candidates to run false ads on its platform.  
  4. A federal lawsuit has been filed over a California law that aims to prevent increase billing costs at dialysis clinics.

