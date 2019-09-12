© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

9/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: Female Business Owners, Animal Testing Alternatives, and more

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 12, 2019 at 12:36 PM PDT
state_news1_0.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside-San Bernardino area has the fourth highest percentage of female business owners.
  2. UC Riverside among universities to receive federal funds to find alternatives to animal testing.
  3. Eastbound 60 closures coming to an end next weekend.
  4. California poised to enact a sweeping law that will require companies to reclassify their contract workers as employees.
Local News