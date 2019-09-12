KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
9/12 Empire KVCR Midday News: Female Business Owners, Animal Testing Alternatives, and more
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside-San Bernardino area has the fourth highest percentage of female business owners.
- UC Riverside among universities to receive federal funds to find alternatives to animal testing.
- Eastbound 60 closures coming to an end next weekend.
- California poised to enact a sweeping law that will require companies to reclassify their contract workers as employees.